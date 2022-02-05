Sign up
Photo 401
Woods in winter
Flash of Red Saturday prompt - high key emphasizing white
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well.
514
photos
125
followers
143
following
Tags
snow
,
trees
,
forest
,
high-key
,
for2022
,
g85-experiments
Islandgirl
ace
Nice work, I love it!
February 5th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
the high key works well for you Laura
February 5th, 2022
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Beautiful!
February 5th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Cold winter scene
February 5th, 2022
