Just add espresso by ljmanning
Just add espresso

Flash of Red Wednesday prompt - black and white featuring shape.
Almond biscotti on a cedar cutting board.
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
KWind ace
I bet it was tasty!
February 10th, 2022  
