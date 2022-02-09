Sign up
Photo 405
Just add espresso
Flash of Red Wednesday prompt - black and white featuring shape.
Almond biscotti on a cedar cutting board.
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Tags
b&w
,
cookie
,
biscotti
,
for2022
,
g85-experiments
KWind
ace
I bet it was tasty!
February 10th, 2022
