Geting a handle on things by ljmanning
Photo 407

Geting a handle on things

Flash of Red Friday prompt - emphasis on shapes.
This handle on this pressed glass pitcher has a rather elegant shape, don’t you think?
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 11th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
I think it is perfect for shapes!
February 11th, 2022  
Velina
Love the use of light and shadows here, it emphasizes the shape wonderfully.
February 11th, 2022  
Brigette ace
very. nicely presented too
February 11th, 2022  
Lin ace
Awesome composition
February 11th, 2022  
