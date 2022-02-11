Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 407
Geting a handle on things
Flash of Red Friday prompt - emphasis on shapes.
This handle on this pressed glass pitcher has a rather elegant shape, don’t you think?
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
520
photos
125
followers
134
following
111% complete
View this month »
400
401
402
403
404
405
406
407
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
11th February 2022 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
pitcher
,
handle
,
for2022
,
g85-experiments
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 11th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
I think it is perfect for shapes!
February 11th, 2022
Velina
Love the use of light and shadows here, it emphasizes the shape wonderfully.
February 11th, 2022
Brigette
ace
very. nicely presented too
February 11th, 2022
Lin
ace
Awesome composition
February 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close