Previous
Next
Blinded by the light by ljmanning
Photo 408

Blinded by the light

Get it? Because it’s the chain to a window blind… I’m on a roll this week.
Flash of Red Saturday prompt - high key emphasizing white.
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
111% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise