Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 425
Afternoon calisthenics
The Red-breasted Nuthatch was seemingly working the kinks out.
It feels odd to be shooting in colour with no prompts!
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
545
photos
129
followers
135
following
116% complete
View this month »
418
419
420
421
422
423
424
425
Latest from all albums
420
421
422
423
119
424
120
425
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
1st March 2022 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
nuthatch
,
backyard-wildlife
Islandgirl
ace
Neat pose and capture!
March 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close