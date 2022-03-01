Previous
Afternoon calisthenics by ljmanning
Photo 425

Afternoon calisthenics

The Red-breasted Nuthatch was seemingly working the kinks out.
It feels odd to be shooting in colour with no prompts!
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Neat pose and capture!
March 2nd, 2022  
