Previous
Next
Photo 433
Ripples
Golden light on the river. Better on black if you have the time.
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
2
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
557
photos
132
followers
138
following
118% complete
View this month »
426
427
428
429
430
431
432
433
Latest from all albums
429
122
430
123
431
124
432
433
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
9th March 2022 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
river
,
dam
,
ripples
sarah
ace
Love the lines
March 10th, 2022
KWind
ace
Nice textures.
March 10th, 2022
