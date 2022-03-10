Previous
Seedpods by ljmanning
Photo 434

Seedpods

Lingering seed heads in the pretty morning sun.
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Beautiful! What plant is this?
March 10th, 2022  
Beautiful
March 11th, 2022  
I like the colors and the details.
March 11th, 2022  
Lovely colour!
March 11th, 2022  
