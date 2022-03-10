Sign up
Photo 434
Seedpods
Lingering seed heads in the pretty morning sun.
10th March 2022
10th Mar 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
10th March 2022 10:54am
Tags
plant
,
seeds
,
seed-pods
Lesley
ace
Beautiful! What plant is this?
March 10th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 11th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I like the colors and the details.
March 11th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely colour!
March 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
