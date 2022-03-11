Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 435
Snowbird
A disgruntled Mourning Dove in today’s snow flurries.
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
559
photos
132
followers
138
following
119% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
11th March 2022 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
bird
,
mourning-dove
,
backyard-wildlife
Milanie
ace
Good capture of the poor cold dove
March 12th, 2022
