Previous
Next
Freezing fog by ljmanning
Photo 440

Freezing fog

This is what happens when you have hours of steady wet snowfall followed by a sudden upswing in temperature. We could barely see across the road this morning!
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
120% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wow! Lovely foggy capture!
March 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise