Photo 522
It’s a little wet
Ah yes, we’ve reached my favourite part of summer. That’s the part where I have to become an amateur meteorologist in order to walk my highly-thunderstorm-averse dog.
6th June 2022
6th Jun 22
1
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
662
photos
129
followers
139
following
Tags
rain
,
splash
,
birdbath
,
tiny-waves
GaryW
Great photo! Poor dog! Our Bean was so afraid of rain and thunder, she would hide in the bathroom every time it began raining hard!
June 7th, 2022
