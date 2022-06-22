Sign up
Photo 538
Now those are chipmunk cheeks!
The clean up crew was hard at work under the bird feeder.
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
Tags
rodent
chipmunk
backyard-wildlife
Corinne C
ace
So cute!
June 23rd, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it
June 23rd, 2022
