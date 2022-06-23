Sign up
Photo 539
Freshly watered
I liked the out-of-focus, dreamy look of this one. SOOC.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
23rd June 2022 8:06pm
Tags
droplets
,
garden
,
hydrangea
,
buds
