Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 540
Penmans Dam, Paris, Ontario
A low head dam built on the Grand River in 1918 to provide power to the Penmans textile mill. You can still see the foundations of the old mill under the water.
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
686
photos
130
followers
132
following
147% complete
View this month »
533
534
535
536
537
538
539
540
Latest from all albums
144
536
145
537
146
538
539
540
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
24th June 2022 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
history
,
dam
,
mill
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close