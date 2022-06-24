Previous
Penmans Dam, Paris, Ontario by ljmanning
Penmans Dam, Paris, Ontario

A low head dam built on the Grand River in 1918 to provide power to the Penmans textile mill. You can still see the foundations of the old mill under the water.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
