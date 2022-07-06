Sign up
Photo 552
The Fly
The Common Green Bottle Fly, to be precise. I do like their metallic colours.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
6th July 2022 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fly
,
insect
,
bug-life
Leave a Comment
