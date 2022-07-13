Sign up
Photo 559
Restaurant Window
Dinner out for our anniversary came with its own photo op.
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
window
,
shadows
,
black-white
,
darkroom-contrastbw
