Photo 561
Open Skies
The funky “open” sign that lives on top of the ice cream caboose. Yes, it is a renovated caboose that serves ice cream. Yes, we went today. It’s Friday!
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
1
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
715
photos
132
followers
138
following
153% complete
554
555
556
557
558
559
560
561
556
153
557
558
154
559
560
561
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
15th July 2022 1:30pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sky
,
sign
,
lights
,
open
Corinne
ace
Love this !
July 15th, 2022
