Tattered bit still going
A slightly battered Red-Spotted Admiral stopped by the butterfly bush this afternoon. We’ve seen so few butterflies this year; this was a treat.
19th August 2022
Mags
ace
A beautiful shot! That tongue is way down in that little blossom.
August 20th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
August 20th, 2022
