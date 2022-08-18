Sign up
Photo 595
Church detail
I love the pattern in the slate tiles on this old church.
Many thanks for all of your views, comments and favs. They are much appreciated!
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
Tags
b&w
,
church
,
architecture
,
roof
,
black-white
,
tiles
Lesley
ace
Beautiful construction.
August 18th, 2022
