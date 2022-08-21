Sign up
Photo 598
Community Watering Hole
Everyone was hanging out at the Mill Pond, even with a little rain. How many water birds can you count in this photo? 😁
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
765
photos
133
followers
139
following
163% complete
View this month »
591
592
593
594
595
596
597
598
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
21st August 2022 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
pond
,
waterfowl
,
great-egret
,
so-many-birds!
