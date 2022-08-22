Previous
Restless sky by ljmanning
Photo 599

Restless sky

We’ve had a series of short, intense storms rolling through and around over the last couple of days. The clouds they create are pretty wonderful.
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
Awesome capture! Love the black and white too.
August 23rd, 2022  
GaryW
Very eerie! So dramatic!
August 23rd, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
wow
August 23rd, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Fabulous clouds, FAV!
August 23rd, 2022  
