Photo 599
Restless sky
We’ve had a series of short, intense storms rolling through and around over the last couple of days. The clouds they create are pretty wonderful.
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
4
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
766
photos
133
followers
139
following
592
593
594
595
596
597
598
599
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
22nd August 2022 5:58pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
clouds
,
storm
,
black-white
,
black-and-white
,
skyscape
Mags
ace
Awesome capture! Love the black and white too.
August 23rd, 2022
GaryW
Very eerie! So dramatic!
August 23rd, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
wow
August 23rd, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Fabulous clouds, FAV!
August 23rd, 2022
