Previous
Next
Robin by ljmanning
Photo 608

Robin

This is our neighbour’s Irish Setter puppy, Robin. The photo is deceptive - he is almost never still. 😁
31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
166% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
My grandmother had Irish Setters when I was young- they too never sat still for long! And they had very long hair that swished when they ran or walked. Great portrait!
September 1st, 2022  
Mags ace
Oh he's so sweet!
September 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise