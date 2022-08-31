Sign up
Photo 608
Robin
This is our neighbour’s Irish Setter puppy, Robin. The photo is deceptive - he is almost never still. 😁
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
28th August 2022 4:15pm
Tags
dog
,
pet
,
puppy
,
irish-setter
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
My grandmother had Irish Setters when I was young- they too never sat still for long! And they had very long hair that swished when they ran or walked. Great portrait!
September 1st, 2022
Mags
ace
Oh he's so sweet!
September 1st, 2022
