Photo 609
An architectural masterpiece
Not my preferred type of neighbours, but you have to admire the workmanship. It’s huge!
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
3
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
602
603
604
605
606
607
608
609
603
604
605
606
607
171
608
609
10
3
1
365
SM-G950W
1st September 2022 6:26pm
nest
wasps
wasp-nest
Bucktree
ace
Fantastic find and capture. It’s a house that love built.
September 2nd, 2022
Taffy
ace
Mmmm...definitely the kind of neighbor to avoid.
September 2nd, 2022
KWind
ace
Wow... be careful.
September 2nd, 2022
