An architectural masterpiece by ljmanning
An architectural masterpiece

Not my preferred type of neighbours, but you have to admire the workmanship. It’s huge!
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

LManning (Laura)

"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Bucktree ace
Fantastic find and capture. It’s a house that love built.
September 2nd, 2022  
Taffy ace
Mmmm...definitely the kind of neighbor to avoid.
September 2nd, 2022  
KWind ace
Wow... be careful.
September 2nd, 2022  
