Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 607
Chair
One for the mundane - chair challenge. The dust just makes it more mundane, right?
Disclaimer: this chair is not in my home. I dust. Sometimes.
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
777
photos
130
followers
138
following
166% complete
View this month »
600
601
602
603
604
605
606
607
Latest from all albums
169
602
170
603
604
605
606
607
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
30th August 2022 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leather
,
chair
,
mundane-chair2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful! This ought to make the top 5!
August 31st, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Do not feel bad about your dusting style. The only reason I dusted last week was because we had company coming. The last time company came was...well, I can't remember the last time company came, so that should tell you something!
Yes, the dust makes it more mundane-love the composition!
August 31st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Yes, the dust makes it more mundane-love the composition!