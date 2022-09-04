Sign up
Photo 612
The seedy side of things
Not much opportunity for shooting today, but I did like the shape of these.
4th September 2022
4th Sep 22
0
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
783
photos
130
followers
131
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
4th September 2022 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
fall
,
seedheads
