A Plague of Grackles

This morning, a huge plague of grackles descended on our back yard. (Yes, that is the proper collective noun. Apropos, no?) There were hundreds and hundreds of them, with some red-wing black birds thrown in. The noise!! Fortunately, they didn’t stay long.

This photo is just one example of why I am convinced that grackles (and crows, and ravens) are secretly plotting world domination. There is waaaay too much going on behind those eyes…