Photo 630
Filaments
Cobwebs in the sun.
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
3
0
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
806
photos
130
followers
131
following
623
624
625
626
627
628
629
630
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
22nd September 2022 5:37pm
Tags
spiderweb
cobweb
its-time-to-vacuum
Peter Dulis
Interesting
September 23rd, 2022
Mags
Made for a wonderful abstract.
September 23rd, 2022
Shutterbug
I think it makes an interesting abstract. Love the strong contrast.
September 23rd, 2022
