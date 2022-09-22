Previous
Filaments by ljmanning
Photo 630

Filaments

Cobwebs in the sun.
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

LManning (Laura)

Peter Dulis ace
Interesting
September 23rd, 2022  
Mags ace
Made for a wonderful abstract.
September 23rd, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
I think it makes an interesting abstract. Love the strong contrast.
September 23rd, 2022  
