Previous
Next
And so it begins… by ljmanning
Photo 629

And so it begins…

Tomorrow is the first official day of Fall, and the leaves are already turning. Personally, I am more than ready for a break from the heat and humidity!
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
172% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely shade of red! Me too. =)
September 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise