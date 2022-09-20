Sign up
Photo 628
Hitting a different kind of trail
All good things must come to an end. Made our way home today…back to working life tomorrow.
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
804
photos
130
followers
131
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
20th September 2022 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
highway
,
travel
,
scenesoftheroad-48
