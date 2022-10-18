Previous
Puffball by ljmanning
Photo 656

Puffball

Cold and wet today, and this young male Cardinal had all his feathers puffed out as a result. Looks quite proud of himself, don’t you think?
LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
Sweet capture!
October 19th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Delightful.
October 19th, 2022  
