Photo 656
Puffball
Cold and wet today, and this young male Cardinal had all his feathers puffed out as a result. Looks quite proud of himself, don’t you think?
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
bird
cardinal
juvenile
backyard-wildlife
Mags
Sweet capture!
October 19th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
Delightful.
October 19th, 2022
