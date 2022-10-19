Sign up
Photo 657
In the green, wet forest
Cold, wet and mossy. And maybe some snow to come overnight!
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
0
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
838
photos
129
followers
123
following
650
651
652
653
654
655
656
657
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
19th October 2022 5:15pm
Tags
branch
,
trees
,
forest
,
moss
