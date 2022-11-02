Previous
Next
Ghost ship by ljmanning
Photo 671

Ghost ship

A huge fog bank rolled into Toronto harbour this afternoon, making all the boats look mysterious. BOB.
Shot at 100 ISO for the One Week Only prompt.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
183% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise