Photo 671
Ghost ship
A huge fog bank rolled into Toronto harbour this afternoon, making all the boats look mysterious. BOB.
Shot at 100 ISO for the One Week Only prompt.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
Tags
fog
,
boat
,
sailing
,
black-white
,
tall-ship
,
owo-5
