Window light by ljmanning
Photo 672

Window light

A rather literal interpretation for One Week Only, courtesy of my hotel room. Look, it was a busy day…
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Carole Sandford ace
Well it is light from your window, you did your best with what you had….
November 4th, 2022  
summerfield ace
very nice. aces!
November 4th, 2022  
Mags ace
Lovely light and beautiful floor!
November 4th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Like their floor - the light shows it up nicely
November 4th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful light on the floor, showing the lovely grain.
November 4th, 2022  
Bucktree ace
The filtered light on the oak flooring really brings out the beautiful wood grain. Nice capture.
November 4th, 2022  
