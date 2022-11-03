Sign up
Photo 672
Window light
A rather literal interpretation for One Week Only, courtesy of my hotel room. Look, it was a busy day…
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
6
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
857
photos
130
followers
123
following
184% complete
665
666
667
668
669
670
671
672
668
183
669
184
670
671
185
672
Views
11
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
3rd November 2022 9:12am
Tags
window
,
owo-5
Carole Sandford
ace
Well it is light from your window, you did your best with what you had….
November 4th, 2022
summerfield
ace
very nice. aces!
November 4th, 2022
Mags
ace
Lovely light and beautiful floor!
November 4th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Like their floor - the light shows it up nicely
November 4th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful light on the floor, showing the lovely grain.
November 4th, 2022
Bucktree
ace
The filtered light on the oak flooring really brings out the beautiful wood grain. Nice capture.
November 4th, 2022
