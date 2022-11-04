Previous
Next
Leaf litter and a heavy dew by ljmanning
Photo 673

Leaf litter and a heavy dew

For today’s One Week Only prompt of bokeh.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
184% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Your bokeh is marvelous!
November 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise