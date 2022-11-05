Sign up
Photo 674
Going up
One more from my Toronto visit this week. For One Week Only - today’s prompt is minimalism.
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
3
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
2nd November 2022 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
tower
,
black-white
,
cn-tower
,
owo-5
Mags
ace
Well done!
November 5th, 2022
summerfield
ace
very nice, such clear sky. good thing the fog would've lifted by then. aces!
November 5th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Like the sharpness of the lines
November 5th, 2022
