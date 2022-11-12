Previous
Next
Hidden fungi by ljmanning
Photo 681

Hidden fungi

These little guys have taken up residence in a split tree trunk that came down in one of the summer storms. No bigger than my baby finger.
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
186% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Terrific composing
November 12th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great discovery- they're really cute. Good shot!
November 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise