Photo 681
Hidden fungi
These little guys have taken up residence in a split tree trunk that came down in one of the summer storms. No bigger than my baby finger.
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
12th November 2022 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wood
,
fungi
Milanie
ace
Terrific composing
November 12th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great discovery- they're really cute. Good shot!
November 12th, 2022
