What a difference a day makes… by ljmanning
Photo 682

What a difference a day makes…

Yesterday was rain, today it’s snow! And it actually stuck for a while. We’re into November for real now, I think.
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

LManning (Laura)

"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Corinne C ace
Brrr, a lovely picture of the first snow :-)
November 13th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
That’s real winter. Beautiful shot.
November 13th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Love the pop of red!
November 14th, 2022  
John Falconer ace
Looking very cold. Nicely photographed.
November 14th, 2022  
