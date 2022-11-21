Sign up
Photo 690
Curves
Playing with some details, in the absence of other bolts of inspiration.
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Mags
ace
Love curves! Wonderful workmanship.
November 22nd, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
November 22nd, 2022
