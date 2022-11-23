Previous
Next
Still hanging on by ljmanning
Photo 692

Still hanging on

This little leaf hasn’t given up the ghost yet.
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
189% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Superb colors!
November 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise