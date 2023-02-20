Previous
Next
River, late afternoon by ljmanning
Photo 781

River, late afternoon

First landscape of the week for Flash of Red. I have posted this view several times in my project, but never in black and white. I think it works rather well.
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
213% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Like the silkiness
February 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise