Photo 781
River, late afternoon
First landscape of the week for Flash of Red. I have posted this view several times in my project, but never in black and white. I think it works rather well.
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
river
,
landscape
,
black-white
,
for2023
Milanie
ace
Like the silkiness
February 20th, 2023
