Photo 782
Garden fence
Landscape 2 for Flash of Red.
I am at a conference the next couple of days, and there is some wicked weather on the way. Will do my best to keep up with comments, but apologies in advance if I can’t!
21st February 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
fence
,
trees
,
landscape
,
black-white
,
grasses
,
pergola
,
for2023
