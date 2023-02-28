Previous
Playing with circles by ljmanning
Photo 789

Playing with circles

Final shot for Flash of Red February courtesy of the local playground. Whew!
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

LManning (Laura)

Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great finish- love the swirl!
March 1st, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Nice spiral and pov. Great b&w capture.
March 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
Very cool play!
March 1st, 2023  
