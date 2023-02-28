Sign up
Photo 789
Playing with circles
Final shot for Flash of Red February courtesy of the local playground. Whew!
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
993
photos
145
followers
128
following
Tags
playground
,
black-white
,
circles
,
climber
,
for2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great finish- love the swirl!
March 1st, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Nice spiral and pov. Great b&w capture.
March 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
Very cool play!
March 1st, 2023
