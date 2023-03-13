Sign up
Photo 802
At the boundary
For March’s depth of field theme. Get it? Depth of *field*. I slay myself. 😆
https://365project.org/blog/monthly-theme-march-2023-depth-of-field
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
fence
,
field
,
barbed-wire
,
theme-depth
Milanie
ace
Quite clever :)
March 14th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
:-) Well done
March 14th, 2023
Mags
ace
LOL! Good job!
March 14th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
March 14th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Very good :)
March 14th, 2023
