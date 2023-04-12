Previous
Scillas! by ljmanning
Photo 832

Scillas!

A tour of my garden is as adventurous as I get these days. But aren’t they pretty?
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful. I love the color. Very nice focus and dof.
April 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
How lovely! They pop off the screen!
April 13th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Very pretty, lovely color.
April 13th, 2023  
