Photo 838
April in one photograph
Baby Poplar tree leaves and snow. Two days ago we were wearing shorts. Ontario is wild.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
7
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
18th April 2023 5:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
spring
,
flurry
,
theme-seasons
John Falconer
ace
Well captured.
April 19th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely capture of a less than lovely day. Cold, damp, and after the lovely spring days earlier this week, downright depressing
April 19th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful composition! Hoping winter is finally done for you.
April 19th, 2023
Brigette
ace
I do Hope you have a better summer than we had!!
April 19th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Been past 80 here - talking about below freezing this weekend. Weather sure is confused. Your shot shows is so well.
April 19th, 2023
Krista Marson
ace
Omg, my eyes quickly read this as Orlando! I got scared for a second there.
April 19th, 2023
Granagringa
ace
lovely image...such tranquility.
April 19th, 2023
