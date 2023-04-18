Previous
April in one photograph

Baby Poplar tree leaves and snow. Two days ago we were wearing shorts. Ontario is wild.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

LManning (Laura)

John Falconer ace
Well captured.
April 19th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely capture of a less than lovely day. Cold, damp, and after the lovely spring days earlier this week, downright depressing
April 19th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful composition! Hoping winter is finally done for you.
April 19th, 2023  
Brigette ace
I do Hope you have a better summer than we had!!
April 19th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Been past 80 here - talking about below freezing this weekend. Weather sure is confused. Your shot shows is so well.
April 19th, 2023  
Krista Marson ace
Omg, my eyes quickly read this as Orlando! I got scared for a second there.
April 19th, 2023  
Granagringa ace
lovely image...such tranquility.
April 19th, 2023  
