Previous
Yellow Loosestrife by ljmanning
Photo 915

Yellow Loosestrife

An absolutely sweltering day today - heat warnings in effect. Did not lend itself to wandering about for photos, so I’m dipping back a few days for this golden bit of our garden.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
250% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
I'm glad you dipped back. This is gorgeous! Love the bits of orange in their centers.
July 5th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Nice that you found an opportunity to share this beautiful capture.
July 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise