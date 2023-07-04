Sign up
Photo 915
Yellow Loosestrife
An absolutely sweltering day today - heat warnings in effect. Did not lend itself to wandering about for photos, so I’m dipping back a few days for this golden bit of our garden.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
2
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1135
photos
149
followers
133
following
250% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
29th June 2023 6:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
loosestrife
,
yellow-loosestrife
Mags
ace
I'm glad you dipped back. This is gorgeous! Love the bits of orange in their centers.
July 5th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Nice that you found an opportunity to share this beautiful capture.
July 5th, 2023
