Photo 918
Orange explosion
Having some fun with the butterfly weed.
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Photo Details
Tags
flowers
,
orange
,
garden
,
butterfly-weed
Shutterbug
ace
Love the vibrant color.
July 8th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Such a brilliant orange. I've only ever seen the pale mauve ones in person and always do a double take when I see a picture of these bright ones.
July 8th, 2023
