Orange explosion by ljmanning
Photo 918

Orange explosion

Having some fun with the butterfly weed.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

LManning (Laura)

Love the vibrant color.
July 8th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Such a brilliant orange. I've only ever seen the pale mauve ones in person and always do a double take when I see a picture of these bright ones.
July 8th, 2023  
