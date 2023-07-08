Sign up
Photo 919
Splish splash
Getting up close and personal with the confederation fountain on a sunny day.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
water
,
spray
,
fountain
,
splash
Ann H. LeFevre
Fascinating stop action!
July 9th, 2023
