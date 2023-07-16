Sign up
Photo 927
Fading clematis
Took the macro lens out to the garden today. This is the centre of a nearly spent bloom on our Duchess of Albany clematis.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
macro
,
garden
,
clematis
,
wabi-sabi
Joanne Diochon
Clematis flowers have such interesting centres, don't they?
I like the little tiny grains of pollen you can just see, scattered on the ends.
July 17th, 2023
