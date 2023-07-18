Sign up
Photo 929
Between the pages
For the current black & white challenge - books. Shot in black and white.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Tags
book
,
black-white
,
bw-82
