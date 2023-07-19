Previous
The old mill by ljmanning
The old mill

This building was erected in 1856 as a flour mill. The original 2 ½ story structure was enlarged around 1910 with the addition of a third-storey and the entire front portion. The actual structure is composed of massive timbers, which are mortise-and-tenon-jointed together with brick infill (known as half-timbering), and is set on stone foundation walls 2 ½ feet thick. As such, it is rather rare as most existing grist mills in south-western Ontario are constructed either of stone or brick. (Info courtesy of Doors Open)
It now houses a landscaping company and a design studio. Sadly, we could not go inside.
LManning (Laura)

Ann H. LeFevre
Great perspective on a really interesting structure. Too bad you weren't able to go in- the construction sounds fascinating!
July 20th, 2023  
Shutterbug
Lovely pov. I love the pops of red.
July 20th, 2023  
